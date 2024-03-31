Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.37. 3,132,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

