Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE BX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.37. 3,132,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
