Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 41,657 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. 715,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.