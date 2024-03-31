Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,459 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 12.98% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 498.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LRGE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.