Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.81. 1,302,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.