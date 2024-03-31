Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,521.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,477.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,448.87. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,242.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.