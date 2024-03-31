Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,292. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

