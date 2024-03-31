Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $737.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $334.58 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

