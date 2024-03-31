Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,810 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 190,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 283,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

