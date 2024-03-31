Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 134 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.30. 5,323,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.