ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONEOK by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 3,070,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

