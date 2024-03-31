Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Olympic Steel worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,470. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $788.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

