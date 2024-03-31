Oasys Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $199.77 million and $1.63 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.09470154 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,703,284.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

