Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $914.75 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.92 or 0.05122633 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00018497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13637544 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $23,932,998.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.