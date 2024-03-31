Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.14

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $920.50 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.32 or 0.05141969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00018357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13637544 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $23,932,998.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

