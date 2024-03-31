Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUSB opened at $25.08 on Friday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

See Also

