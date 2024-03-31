Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 25,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,964. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

