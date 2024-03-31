NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NovoCure Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.41. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

