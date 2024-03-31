Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 5.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 235,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,560,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.09. 1,124,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.63 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.