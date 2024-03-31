Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.17. 1,550,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,797. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

