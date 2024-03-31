Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 2,654,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

