Nova R Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.78. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
