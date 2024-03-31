Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,599 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,457. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

