Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nova were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nova by 20.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 165,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $190.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

