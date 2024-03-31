Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
American Battery Technology Price Performance
Shares of ABAT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
