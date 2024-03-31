Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $34,973,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.87. 1,001,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

