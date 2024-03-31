Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

