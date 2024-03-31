NFT Hits Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015503 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00022960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,462.88 or 0.99991692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00140404 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

