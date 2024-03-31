Nexus Investment Management ULC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 766,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,393. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
