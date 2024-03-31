Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 19,300 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortis by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

