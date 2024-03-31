Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $36.50 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $15,498,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, reaching $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $523.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average of $377.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

