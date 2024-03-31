Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 6,650 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 5,328,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

