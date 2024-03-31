Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.05% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $31,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BNS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. 5,002,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,232. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

