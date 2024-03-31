Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Nelnet Price Performance

NYSE:NNI opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $260.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nelnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 742,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.