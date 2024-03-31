nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,700,000 after buying an additional 634,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,793,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

