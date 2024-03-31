Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:GQI)

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GQI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $53.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

