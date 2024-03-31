National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $491.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.57 and its 200-day moving average is $477.61. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $492.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.