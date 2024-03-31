National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NWLI opened at $491.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.57 and its 200-day moving average is $477.61. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $492.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.