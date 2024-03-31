National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.