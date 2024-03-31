National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$222.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$209.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$183.88.

TSE TFII opened at C$216.00 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$219.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

