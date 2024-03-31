Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.