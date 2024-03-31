Nano Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $211.90 million and $3.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $602.02 or 0.00854949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00146331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00183258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00137322 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

