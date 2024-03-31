Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.