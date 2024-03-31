Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OraSure Technologies worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $470.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

