Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 225,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $113.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

