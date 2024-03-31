Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 225,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $113.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
