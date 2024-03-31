Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

