Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

