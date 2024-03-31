Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $308.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,336,058.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,859,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,336,058.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

