Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

