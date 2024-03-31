Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,380,000 after buying an additional 517,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,392,000 after buying an additional 575,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

