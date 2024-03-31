Morgan Stanley Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $26.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.