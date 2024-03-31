Morgan Stanley Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $240.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $230.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.97. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,506,000 after buying an additional 424,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

